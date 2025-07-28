Please wait...
Hive Studio hits crowdfunding target for animated series pilot

The Vampair

NEWS BRIEF: Animation production company The Hive Studio has raised over £100,000 (US$179,00) to produce a TV pilot for its gothic animated series The Vampair, developed with animator and YouTube creator Daria Cohen.

The Kickstarter campaign, which launched on July 6, has surpassed its initial goal of £117,054 and the production company said it was now exploring opportunities with global partners and broadcasters.

C21 reporter 28-07-2025 ©C21Media
