Factual prodco Hit+Run promotes Becca Mondshein to director of development

New York-based factual producer Hit+Run has promoted Becca Mondshein to director of development.

Mondshein joined Hit+Run as manager of development in 2019 and has worked on unscripted projects including Swap Shop for Netflix, Pop Goes the Vet with Dr Joya for Nat Geo Wild, Appetite for Adventure for National Geographic and In My Own World for Vice TV.

Prior to Hit+Run, Mondshein served as a producer at Senior Post, where her credits Random Acts of Flyness for HBO and Ramy for Hulu, and as a development producer at Discovery.

Mondshein previously spent over four years at Optomen Television, working her way up from development coordinator to manager of development.

Rob Shaftel, founder and executive producer at Hit+Run, said: “Becca has a sharp understanding of content development and has played a significant role in helping to expand our portfolio since she joined the company. Her creativity and strong understanding of the marketplace will no doubt continue to propel our business forward even further.”