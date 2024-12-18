Please wait...
HITN takes slew of Curiosity docs

Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall

NEWS IN BRIEF: US Spanish-language public media network HITN has acquired a string of documentary titles from Discovery founder John S Hendricks’ Curiosity.

HITN, which reaches more than 44 million homes in the US and Puerto Rico via DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, Dish Network and more, has picked up a package of Curiosity shows including Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall (5×52′), Tracker’s Diary: Bears of Katmai (5×25′), and The Secrets to Civilization (3×52′).

