Hit kids’ brand Bing hops over to MENA in content and licensing pact with MBC Group

MBC Group in the MENA region has signed an agreement with Bing producer Acamar Films to bring the hit kids’ brand to the Arabic-speaking world via free-to-air channel MBC3 and streaming platform Shahid.

The 360-degree deal also includes a licensing and merchandising representation pact, which will see MBC’s Riyadh-based licensing division launch Bing-themed books, products, toys, services and events.

Originally debuting in 2014 on UK pubcaster the BBC’s kids’ channel CBeebies, Bing is based on the Bing Bunny book series, written and illustrated by Ted Dewen.

To date, over 100 episodes have aired in 130 countries. It’s produced by Acamar Films in partnership with Irish studio Brown Bag Films.

Ashraf Younis, director, MBC3, said: “We are delighted to premiere Bing, which continues our deep commitment to providing high-quality entertainment across traditional broadcasting and digital platforms in the MENA region for our youngest audiences.”

Mikael Shields, CEO, Acamar Films, said: “This is our first strategic move in the global expansion of Bing, and we’re delighted to be launching Bing across all areas of media, licensing, publishing and consumer products in the MENA region in our new partnership with MBC.”