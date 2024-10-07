Historical drama Rise of the Raven headlines Beta Film’s Mipcom slate

Beta Film is taking a slate of drama series to Mipcom this month, headlined by upcoming 10-part historical drama Rise of the Raven.

Produced by Serendipity Point Films, Twin Media, HG Media, MR Film and Beta Film, Rise of the Raven series tells the story of real-life army commander János Hunyadi, who defends Europe from Ottoman invasion amid political intrigue and scandal in the 15th century. It will have its world premiere at Mipcom.

Rise of the Raven is joined by Finnish sports drama Last to Brake, which is based on the true story of Jarno Saarinen, an underdog who challenges an unbeatable champion in motorcycle Grand Prix racing in the early 1970s. Coproduced by Funfar, Fireframe and YLE, the series is written by Sami Keski-Vähälä (Gracious Night, Brothers) and directed by Simon Kaijser (Spinning Man, Before We Die).

Also on Beta Film’s Mipcom line-up is The Beach, which debuted on Greece’s ERT1 and streaming platform ERTFLIX. The 288-episode series is coproduced by Foss and ERT and will be presented in an international screening at Mipcom.

Elsewhere, Beta Film will be showcasing Patience (6×60’), in which a young autistic police archivist and sharp-witted detective form an unlikely duo solving unusual crimes in surprising settings. The series is produced by Eagle Eye Drama for PBS in the US and Channel 4 in the UK.

Eagle Eye is also the producer behind crime drama Bookish (6×60’) for UKTV, which is set in London in 1946 and created by Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Doctor Who), who also stars in the series.

Another drama is NRK in Norway and ZDF in Germany’s A Better Man (4×60’) by writer-director Thomas Seeberg Torjussen, which follows an internet troll’s redemption.

Completing the line-up are the fourth season of Sisi and second seasons of Nordic crime drama Helsinki Syndrome and Italian young-adult series Prisma.