Hindi channel Sony SAB to air Indian version of UK comedy-drama Shameless

Hindi entertainment channel Sony SAB has picked up the upcoming Indian adaptation of hit UK comedy-drama Shameless.

Locally titled Itti Si Khushi, the adaptation is produced by Rose Audio Visuals, the outfit formed by Bollywood director Goldie Behl.

BBC Studios had been set to produce the adaptation when it was announced in 2023, but earlier this year revealed it would be winding down production activity in India.

Set in Mumbai, Itti Si Khushi tells the story of a woman, played by Sumbul Touqeer, the eldest of six siblings, who becomes the unexpected anchor of their crumbling home. Other cast members include Varun Badola as the alcoholic patriarch and Rajat Verma as the protagonist’s love interest.

The show is based on Shameless, originally created by Paul Abbot and Company Pictures for UK broadcaster Channel 4. The original ran for 11 seasons between 2004 to 2013 and was also adapted in the US.

Itti Si Khushi will premiere on Sony SAB on August 18. All3Media International, which holds the distribution rights to the original series and format, is handling global sales.

Ajay Bhalwankar, business head of Sony SAB, said: “Bringing this remarkable story to Indian audiences in collaboration with Rose Audio Visuals and All3Media International is a significant milestone for us at Sony SAB.

“With its universal themes and emotionally resonant storytelling, we are confident that Itti Si Khushi will strike a deep chord with our viewers and become a cherished part of their everyday lives.”