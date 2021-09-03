Hillary and Chelsea Clinton prodco HiddenLight adds Avalon alum

HiddenLight Productions, the UK- and US-based prodco started by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton with Sam Branson, has hired former Avalon executive Lydia Arding as head of production.

Reporting to HiddenLight’s chief operating officer Claire Featherstone, Arding will be responsible for overseeing the company’s growing slate of premium content for major US and UK broadcasters and platforms.

Prior to joining HiddenLight, Arding first worked at Avalon as production executive before being upped to head of factual production in 2018.

At Avalon, she oversaw a number of series including Russell Howard & Mum for Comedy Central and Sugar Free Farm for ITV, as well as Tinie Tempah’s recently announced property show for Channel 4, Outrageous Extensions.

Previously, Arding was production executive at Flame Television and Liberty Bell Productions, and company production manager at Flame Television, where she oversaw production processes during the sale of the company to Avalon.

Featherstone said: “The head of production role is critical in enabling us to fulfil our creative ambitions. Having worked with Lydia before, I know that she is one of the most outstanding production leads in the UK. She is not only exceptional in the management of all steps of the production process, but she also has a ‘people-first’ approach which sets her apart.

“Production management is the lifeblood of the production process – something I’m pleased to see the industry shining a light on – and Lydia will bring that expertise to HiddenLight as we build a world-class studio.”

Arding said: “HiddenLight not only has one of the most exciting global visions in the industry, but it also stands out in its approach to championing production staff. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work on programming that can truly make a difference to people’s lives – both for those who view it and those who work in it. I’m delighted to be joining the team to help the company achieve its impressive ambitions.”

HiddenLight’s first project to air will be If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, fronted by YouTube star Patricia Bright, on September 9.

The four-part series for YouTube Originals sees Bright in conversation with some of the world’s most inspirational women about the stories and experiences that have shaped their own lives, with guests including Dame Joan Collins, rapper Stefflon Don, Baroness Floella Benjamin and Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage.