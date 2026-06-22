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High Altitude Carpenters tops Espresso Media’s Sunny Side of the Doc slate

High Altitude Carpenters is in its fifth season

Italian factual entertainment series High Altitude Carpenters headlines UK-based distributor Espresso Media’s slate of documentary titles as the company heads to Sunny Side of the Doc in La Rochelle, France, this week.

Season five (10×44’) of the show continues the story of the Legno House family and their spectacular high-altitude renovations in the Italian Dolomites.

Other programmes on the slate include provocative series Porn Star University (1×73/1×54’), which features OnlyFans stars trying to found a university for adult entertainment, and premium science feature Infertile: The Toxic Truth About Infertility (1×70’/1×52’).

Also featured are Chat Room Killers (2×44’), The Deal with Iran (3×52’), A Game of Double Standards (1×52’, 1×83’), Aquariums: The Dark Hobby (1×55’), The Divine Hustle (1×58’), Digby & Camille (1×90’/1×55’), Ski Dreams (1×58’) and Silicon Valley-set doc Osborne (1×85’/1×60’).

Digital-skewing titles include Ping Pong (1×75’), County Blooms (S1: 5×15’, S2: 6×15’), Elbrus (1×53’), Empire of the Winds (1×53’), Ireland to Sydney: By Any Means (6×58’) and Extreme Frontiers (S1-S3).

 

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Neil Batey 22-06-2026 ©C21Media
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