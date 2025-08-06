Hidden Pigeon, Little Dot Studios collaborate to bolster YouTube footprint for kids’ brands

Hidden Pigeon Company (HPC), the children’s entertainment firm backed by Stampede Ventures and private investor RedBird Capital Partners, has partnered with All3Media-owned Little Dot Studios to increase its presence on YouTube.

As part of the agreement, Little Dot’s US team will provide strategic and channel management services aimed at growing the Mo Willems Workshop channel on the Google-owned video sharing platform.

HPC’s Back to School Global Takeover will see Mo Willems Workshop featured on the home page of the YouTube Kids app. The promotion includes a specially curated back-to-school playlist with nine videos themed around characters such as The Pigeon, Elephant and Piggie, which aim to support reading skills and social-emotional development.

The takeover also features localised read-along videos of Willems’s bestselling book The Pigeon Has to Go to School! translated into Italian, French, German, Japanese, Korean, and Latin and Castilian Spanish.

Karen K Miller, president and CEO of HPC, said: “Having a strategic, global digital strategy that aligns with our franchise growth plans is critical to the rapid development of our IP and Little Dot Studios is the perfect partner to help us reach, engage and win over even more fans on YouTube.”