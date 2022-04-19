HGTV snaps up second Ugliest House in America

NEWS BRIEF: Discovery-owned home improvement channel HGTV has renewed its lifestyle series Ugliest House in America, hosted by Parks and Recreation star Retta, for a second season.

Produced by Big Fish Entertainment, the series follows the actress and comedian as she takes a summer road trip to tour properties nominated by homeowners who believe their place is one of the worst in the country, with the ugliest house winning a US$150,000 renovation.