HGTV renews No Demo Reno

Jenn Todryk hosts renovation show No Demo Reno

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Discovery-owned US cablenet HGTV has renewed its property development series No Demo Reno, fronted by designer and social media creator Jenn Todryk, for a new season.

The 12-episode third run will premiere in summer 2023 and is again being produced by Toronto-based indie RTR Media.

