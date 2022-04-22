Please wait...
HGTV renews Houses with History for S2

Houses with History S2 will explore homes near Plymouth, Massachusetts

NEWS BRIEF: HGTV in the US has ordered eight more one-hour episodes of Houses with History, fronted by history buff Mike Lemieux, carpenter Rich Soares and designer Jen Macdonald.

The second season, produced by High Noon Entertainment, is slated to premiere in early 2023 and will once again see the history-obsessed trio explore the backstories of America’s oldest homes near Plymouth, Massachusetts, and restore the centuries-old properties.

