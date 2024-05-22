Please wait...
HGTV renews and spins off Ugliest House in America

Ugliest House in America is fronted by comedian Retta

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Discovery US cablenet HGTV has renewed Ugliest House in America for a six-episode sixth season and commissioned a four-episode spin-off series called Scariest House in America.

Both series are fronted by actress and comedian Retta and produced by Big Fish Entertainment. The second season of Ugliest House will premiere in 2025 while Scariest House will debut in the autumn.

