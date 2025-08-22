HGTV greenlights trio of new series, renews raft of others as part of 100-episode slate

Warner Bros Discovery-owned US cablenet HGTV has ordered a pair of new series focused on lavish fantasy lifestyles, in addition to commissioning a new spin-off and renewing a raft of other shows.

Cheap A$$ Beach Houses, produced by Bodega Pictures, will explain ways to own an affordable paradise while Tropic Like It’s Hot, produced by Leopard USA, will put attractive destinations and luxury living in the tropics in the spotlight for buyers. The former will premiere later this year and the latter in 2026.

The network, which will be part of Warner Bros Discovery’s cable spin-off company set to launch next year, also renewed renovation series Home Town (RTR Media) starring Ben and Erin Napier, in addition to ordering a spin-off series Home Town: Inn This Together.

Other newly announced renewals include Love It or List It (Big Coat Media) and Renovation Aloha (Fields Entertainment), both of which will return in 2026, as well as competition series The Flip Off fronted by Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack. The latter series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Nonfiction and Brass Monkeys Media in association with Hidden Key Media.

Festive-themed Hoarding for the Holidays (Exit Four Media) and one-hour special White House Christmas 2025 (Big Fish Entertainment) will premiere to coincide with the holiday season.

HGTV also confirmed its slate of shows premiering in September including Las Vegas-based series Sin City Rehab (Big Table Media, Briefly Gorgeous Productions) starring Alison Victoria; 100 Day Dream Home (NorthSouth Productions) starring Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt; Help! I Wrecked My House (RTR Media) starring Jasmine Roth; and Scariest House in America (Big Fish Entertainment).

New episodes of Chasing the West, House Hunters, House Hunters International, My Lottery Dream Home, Renovation Resort Showdown and Zillow Gone Wild also will air next month.

“HGTV’s passionate fans tune in for our signature home renovation, real estate and design expertise, and they also want content that’s unfiltered, escapist and fun,” said Howard Lee, chief creative officer, US Networks, Warner Bros Discovery.

“The network’s large order of new and returning series has something for everyone.”