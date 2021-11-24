Helena Bonham Carter takes lead in Russell T Davies’ Noele Gordon drama for ITV

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has greenlit a three-part drama series from writer Russell T Davies, with Helen Bonham Carter starring and Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street Productions producing.

Nolly will dramatise the rise and fall of real-life actor Noele Gordon (Bonham Carter), the so-called ‘Queen of the Midlands’ who starred in hit UK soap opera Crossroads until she was sacked from the long-running ITV show in 1981.

It will be the first drama made by Quay Street, Shindler’s new production banner launched alongside ITV Studios. Shindler and writer Davies have previously collaborated on drama hits including Queer as Folk, Years & Years and It’s a Sin.

The series has been commissioned for ITV by head of drama Polly Hill, who said: “Russell’s scripts are magnificent and a great tribute to Noele Gordon, but also to our national love of soaps and a celebration of the incredible women they create. Helena Bonham Carter is going to be amazing as Nolly and we can’t wait for her to step into those shoes.”

Nolly will go into production in 2022, with both Shindler and Davies executive producing. The director is Peter Hoar (It’s A Sin, The Last of Us, The Umbrella Academy). ITV Studios will distribute.