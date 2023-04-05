Helen Bowden and Jason Stephens discuss ITVS’s acquisition of Lingo Pictures

Today we hear from Helen Bowden and Jason Stephens, co-owners of Lingo Pictures, about ITV Studios’ acquisition of the Australian production company, the maker of shows including Foxtel/Sky collaborations Lambs of God and Upright.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

ITV Studios bought a majority stake in Australian scripted producer Lingo Pictures last November. The company, set up in 2015 by former Matchbox Pictures and Fremantle execs Helen Bowden and Jason Stephens, is behind series including Foxtel/Sky collaborations Lambs of God and Upright.

The company’s other credits include The Secrets She Keeps for Network 10 and two new dramas coming up in the shape of anthology series Erotic Stories for SBS in Australia and six-parter After the Party for New Zealand’s TVNZ and ABC.

Bowden and Stephens spoke to Neil Batey about these shows, how becoming part of ITV Studios will accelerate Lingo’s growth and the growing popularity of Australian programming on the global stage.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.