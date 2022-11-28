Helen Bart and Jo Harcourt-Smith join The Garden as executive producers

Helen Bart and Jo Harcourt-Smith have joined The Garden Productions as executive producers as the ITV Studios-backed company looks to ramp up its production slate.

Bart took up her role earlier this month, while Harcourt-Smith will begin at the start of 2023.

Bart has recently worked on Fight the Power for the BBC and PBS and before that worked with Steve McQueen as an associate producer of award-winning drama series Small Axe. Her other credits include documentaries Subnormal, Black Power: A British Story of Resistance and docuseries Stephen: The Murder That Changed a Nation.

Harcourt-Smith is currently an executive producer on Celebrity Race Across the World for BBC One. Her other recent credits include the format Snowflake Mountain and the US, Brazilian and French series of The Circle for Netflix.

The appointments come following a busy period for the production company, which has landed reality and constructed factual commissions including Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge, which it is coproducig with Studio Lambert, and Alone for Channel 4.

It also recently opened an office in Manchester, led by 24 Hours in A&E executive producer Rachael Smith.

Other recent projects from The Garden include Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story and Simon Reeve’s South America, both produced for BBC Two, as well as Real PD for Discovery+ in the US.

John Hay, joint CEO of The Garden, said: “Helen and Jo exemplify the breadth of a slate that now stretches from formats to boxsets via a renewed docs heartland and that sees us making premium shows of scale both in the UK and internationally.

“They’re both super-talented creatives and team leaders whose work we’ve admired for many years and who care passionately about making the kind of quality, popular, purposeful television we all believe in too.