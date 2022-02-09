Heathrow Airport doc from David Abraham’s Wonderhood Studios lands at BBC

UK pubcaster the BBC has commissioned a documentary series about London’s Heathrow Airport produced by Wonderhood Studios, the prodco set up by former Channel 4 and UKTV CEO David Abraham.

Inside the Airport: The Return of Jeremy Spake (working title) is executive produced by Samantha Anstiss, Emma Lorenz and Rebecca Templar for Wonderhood, with Joe Ward and Aidan Woodward serving as series producer and director respectively.

The six-parter was commissioned by Catherine Catton, head of commissioning of popular factual and factual entertainment at the BBC, and the commissioning editor is Max Gogarty.

Inside the Airport follows Spake, who featured in 1990s BBC docuseries Airport, as he learns about the impact of the pandemic on the aviation industry.