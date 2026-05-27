Heated Rivalry prodco names new president as co-founders move to new roles

Toronto-based production company Accent Aigu Entertainment is ringing the changes on the heels of its success with Heated Rivalry by appointing a new president and with co-founders Jacob Tierney and Brendan Brady moving to new roles.

The company has named Jayme Alter Wilson as its new president, tasked with leading strategy and operations alongside Tierney and Brady.

The appointment marks a change of lane for Alter Wilson, a career lawyer who previously served as partner in the media, entertainment and sports group at legal firm Dentons. Alter Wilson has worked with Accent Aigu since it was launched in 2023 and will take up her new post in June.

Tierney and Brady, who previously served as co-presidents, are assuming new roles, with Tierney as chief creative officer and executive and Brady as CEO and executive producer.

In addition, Lori Fischburg has been named head of production and producer, Craig Merritt has been appointed chief financial officer and Liane Cunje has joined as development executive and producer.

As well as working on a second season of Heated Rivalry (Crave), which was created for television by Tierney, Accent Aigu also received a commission from Netflix earlier this year for a period drama https://www.c21media.net/news/netflix-buys-ben-afflecks-ai-company-orders-period-drama-from-heated-rivalry-creator/ centred on Alexander the Great.

“Accent Aigu has experienced incredible success over the past year, and we’re excited about where we are headed next,” said Tierney and Brady.

“As we continue to grow, it’s important for us to bring in people who not only have deep experience in their fields, but who also understand the kind of company we want to be. Jayme, Craig, Lori, and Liane each bring thoughtful leadership, creative insight, and a shared commitment to storytelling as we continue building a strong foundation for long-term success.”