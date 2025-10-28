Hearst Networks UK commissions Battle Treasures from Legend Entertainment

Hearst Networks has commissioned military artefacts series Battle Treasures with Foxy and Bruce for its Sky History channel in the UK.

The 6×30 series will be produced by Legend Entertainment and looks to uncover the world’s rarest military artefacts and the untold stories behind them. Each episode will connect to the objects to the soldiers, battles and innovations that shaped history.

The series will be presented by former Special Forces soldier turned bestselling author and broadcaster, Jason “Foxy” Fox (SAS: Who Dares Wins) and preeminent military collector, Bruce Crompto

Legend Entertainment was recently founded by former Discovery International head of original commissioning Ed Sayer and will retain the rights to the series.

Under this partnership, Sky History commissioned the show with Sam Pearson and Dan Korn spearheading the project as executive producers, however, Legend Entertainment still retains IP ownership of the series. Hearst says this reflects its commitment to nurturing new voices and showcasing shared, long-term value across platforms and markets.

“Battle Treasures exemplifies the kind of bold, premium factual storytelling we champion on Sky History by backing great talent and fresh IP from emerging producers,” commented Dan Korn, VP Programming, Hearst Networks.

“Our commissioning partnership with Legend Entertainment demonstrates how new business models can unlock creativity and sustainable growth for all parties.”

Ed Sayer, founder & CEO, Legend Entertainment, added: “Battle Treasures is more than a show, it’s proof that the future of factual storytelling lies in creative partnerships that empower producers to build brands, not just programmes. It’s great to see a powerhouse like Hearst Networks backing a true indie like Legend Entertainment with a forward-thinking mutually beneficial new commercial model.”

Battle Treasures with Foxy and Bruce launches today in the UK with a release shortly after in the Netherlands and Sweden.