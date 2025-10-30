Hearst Networks expands FAST presence with launch of new channels on Trailblazer TV

NEWS BRIEF: Hearst Networks has rolled out five free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels on Go See TV’s FAST platform, Trailblazer TV, in the UK

The brands – Mystery TV, Inside Crime, History Hunters, Deal Masters and World War TV – bring unscripted and factual programming to Trailblazers’ roster of high-adrenaline entertainment programming. They’re available to stream for free on Trailblazer TV, channel 253 on Freeview.