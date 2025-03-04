Please wait...
Hearst Networks EMEA hears Two Sides of History

UK indie Particle6’s Two Sides of History

NEWS BRIEF: Hearst Networks EMEA has commissioned Two Sides of History, a five-part digital series from UK indie Particle6 productions for its Sky History pay TV net as well as VoD platforms, SVoD platform History Play, YouTube, and social media such as TikTok and Facebook.

The series brings together two people from different backgrounds who are linked to the same event from recent history. Expected to deliver in April, the series’ topics are set to include the 1980s’ Miners’ Strike, with contributors from both sides and the Covid-19 Pandemic, which will feature a frontline doctor and an anti-vaxxer. Particle6’s True Crime Secrets previously premiered on Hearst Networks EMEA’s SVoD Crime+Investigation Play.

