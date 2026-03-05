Hearst Networks collaborates with Spirit Studios on digital-first history slate

Factual channels operator Hearst Networks has partnered with London-based prodco Spirit Studios to produce a slate of history content for online.

Under the partnership, Spirit Studios will produce the slate with Matt Campion as executive producer for Spirit Studios and Sam Pearson as commissioner and executive producer for Hearst Networks.

The collaboration follows Ed Gein: Original Psycho, a 2×60′ true crime miniseries that was coproduced by Spirit Studios, Hearst Networks EMEA and distributor BossaNova Media for Hearst’s Crime+Investigation network in the UK.

Spanning podcasting, digital video and television, the slate will feature programming fronted by a celebrity host alongside experts in the subject and emerging creator talent.

It will be distributed across major online platforms as Hearst Networks looks to grow its brands beyond broadcast and reach new audiences.

Heather Jones, chief creative officer for EMEA at Hearst Networks, said: “Our partnership with Spirit Studios reflects our ambition to expand into dynamic digital formats. The genre has a passionate and loyal audience, and this brand-new slate allows us to extend that engagement beyond linear television through bold, visually driven storytelling that we hope will catch fire with history fans across the globe.”