Hearst Media Production Group president Frank Biancuzzo to retire later this year

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) president Frank Biancuzzo is set to retire later this year, the New York-based company announced on Thursday.

Biancuzzo, who has spent the majority of his 40-year career within HMPG parent Hearst Television, was named president of HMPG in 2021 when it was formed following the completion of Hearst’s acquisition of Litton Entertainment.

Hearst Television said Biancuzzo’s successor would be named at a later date.

As HMPG president, Biancuzzo has expanded the company’s original production and distribution, overseeing a slate of shows spanning educational, informational and other unscripted genres. The company has a library of 85 original series that it distributes to broadcast, cable, local stations, connected TV and streamers.

Biancuzzo was previously the executive VP and group head for Hearst Television. Before that, he was president and GM of WISN-TV, a Hearst Television ABC station, prior to which he was part of Hearst Television’s corporate team for marketing.

“There is no executive who was more prepared than Frank,” said Hearst Television president Michael J Hayes. “He was a mentor, leader and partner to me and to many. His strategic and critical thinking will leave an indelible mark on our company. That will be Frank’s legacy.”

Biancuzzo, who will officially retire in mid-2026, added: “Reinvention is essential in this industry, and I’ve been fortunate to build four distinct career chapters during my 31 years with Hearst Television. Serving alongside Hearst’s extraordinary leadership team has been the defining honour of my professional life.”