Hearst Media appoints ex-Paramount exec Cathy Perifimos as VP of business affairs

Cathy Perifimos

NEWS BRIEF: New York-based producer and distributor Hearst Media Production Group has hired former Paramount and CBS exec Cathy Perifimos as VP of business affairs.

The entertainment industry attorney spent nearly 10 years at Paramount Global and CBS Corp, where she managed business and legal affairs for Smithsonian Channel and across the MTV Entertainment Group. She most recently served as counsel with boutique law firms, where her practice focused on entertainment and media, including scripted television, film and talent representation.

C21 reporter 09-05-2025 ©C21Media
