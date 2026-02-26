Please wait...
Headland Media, BoPaul Media launch distribution JV

Alex Agran

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: London-based Headland Media and LA-based BoPaul Media Worldwide have launched a joint (JV) venture for the distribution of films and TV series.

The JV, debuting in London this week, will act as the distribution vehicle for BoPaul’s catalogue of 125 films and will also acquire new films and series, as well as classic libraries. Headland Media is led by Alex Agran, the former owner of Arrow Films. BoPaul was founded by CEO Paul Rich.

