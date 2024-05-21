HBO takes WBD, Doozer comedy series starring Steve Carrell straight to series

LA SCREENINGS: Warner Bros Discovery-owned premium US cablenet HBO has given a straight-to-series order to a new comedy starring Steve Carrell.

Warner Bros Television and Doozer Productions will produce the as-yet-unnamed 10×30’ series, which comes from Doozer Productions’ founder Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Scrubs) and Matt Tarses (Scrubs, The Goldbergs, Sports Night).

Set on a college campus, the single-camera comedy centres on an author’s complicated relationship with his daughter.

Lawrence and Tarses will write the first episode. They will also exec produce with Carrell and Doozer’s president Jeff Ingold and senior VP Lisa Katzer.

Channing Dungey, Warner Bros Television Group chairman and CEO, said: “We’re so excited to be collaborating with the dream team of Steve Carell, Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses on what is sure to be a brilliant new series. Collectively, they have been at the centre of some of the most iconic and successful shows in television history. With thanks to our partners at HBO, we look forward to bringing them together to deliver the next great comedy.”