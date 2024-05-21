Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

HBO takes WBD, Doozer comedy series starring Steve Carrell straight to series

LA SCREENINGS: Warner Bros Discovery-owned premium US cablenet HBO has given a straight-to-series order to a new comedy starring Steve Carrell.

Steve Carell (photo: Eva Rinaldi via CC)

Warner Bros Television and Doozer Productions will produce the as-yet-unnamed 10×30’ series, which comes from Doozer Productions’ founder Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Scrubs) and Matt Tarses (Scrubs, The Goldbergs, Sports Night).

Set on a college campus, the single-camera comedy centres on an author’s complicated relationship with his daughter.

Lawrence and Tarses will write the first episode. They will also exec produce with Carrell and Doozer’s president Jeff Ingold and senior VP Lisa Katzer.

Channing Dungey, Warner Bros Television Group chairman and CEO, said: “We’re so excited to be collaborating with the dream team of Steve Carell, Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses on what is sure to be a brilliant new series. Collectively, they have been at the centre of some of the most iconic and successful shows in television history. With thanks to our partners at HBO, we look forward to bringing them together to deliver the next great comedy.”

Karolina Kaminska 21-05-2024 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

HBO has 'lost some shows' to streaming rivals over straight-to-series model
Drops of God creator Quoc Dang Tran agrees overall deal with HBO
HBO takes True Detective to S5, signs overall deal with showrunner Issa López
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Potential Paramount Global-Sony merger dominates LA Screenings chatter
Sony leans into 'power of the procedural' amid genre's revival
Tinder Swindler producer Raw TV joins A+E to exert Influence with new thriller
Fifth Season's Fraser sees 'green shoots' after year to forget
Annecy Animation Festival accused of platforming ‘stolen’ products with AI projects