HBO takes The Last of Us to second season

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Discovery-owned premium US cablenet HBO has renewed break-out dystopian drama The Last of Us for a second season

The series, co-created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (creator and writer of the The Last of Us gaming franchise and Naughty Dog co-president) takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed. It is based on the video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog for PlayStation and is coproduced with Sony Pictures Television.