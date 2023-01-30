Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

HBO takes The Last of Us to second season

Dystopian drama The Last of Us

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Discovery-owned premium US cablenet HBO has renewed break-out dystopian drama The Last of Us for a second season

The series, co-created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (creator and writer of the The Last of Us gaming franchise and Naughty Dog co-president) takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed. It is based on the video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog for PlayStation and is coproduced with Sony Pictures Television.

C21 reporter 30-01-2023 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Paramount+ to boost investment in live sports broadcasting
Ruth Berry to lead both ITV Studios global commercial divisions as Arjan Pomper exits
Hollyoaks heads to Latin America after All3Media, Olympusat deal
Palpitations deep in the heart of Texas
OTT expansion, production costs ‘will drive non-English-language future’ for content