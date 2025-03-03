HBO takes comedy from Sharon Horgan straight to series and agrees first-look deal

Warner Bros Discovery-owned network HBO has handed a straight-to-series order to a comedy from Irish actor, writer and producer Sharon Horgan.

The project, which is yet to be titled, centres on a 50-year-old divorcee’s search for sex and love whilst juggling caring for her ailing parents and parenting her should-be grown up son. It is the first project under a newly announced two-year first-look deal between HBO and Horgan and her production banner Merman.

The Irish actor was previously under a first-look with Apple TV+.

Horgan, whose acting credits include Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) and Catastrophe (Channel 4), will star in, write and executive produce the new comedy series. Merman is the production company on the show.

Horgan also created the comedy-drama series Divorce, which starred Sarah Jessica Parker and aired for three seasons on HBO from 2016 to 2019.

“We’re thrilled to be reunited with Sharon. Her willingness to offer up her own experiences through the characters she creates makes us all feel a little less lonely. That is what sets her comedy apart so brilliantly,” said Amy Gravitt, executive VP of HBO and Max comedy programming.

“She also has such a sharp eye for material and a strong desire to shepherd other people’s stories. We’re looking forward to the new talent she will bring into the fold.”