HBO strikes Gunpowder & Sky deal

US network HBO and its streaming platform HBO Max have signed a first-look deal with US independent prodco Gunpowder & Sky.
The two-year deal gives the WarnerMedia-owned network first refusal on the prodco’s factual library.
The studio has made factual content such as 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez, which covers the life of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, and Everybody’s Everything, about the rapper Lil Peep who died in 2017.
HBO Max recently announced a docuseries that looks at the life and death of actress Brittany Murphy.
As well as musical docs, Gunpowder & Sky has made Werner Herzog documentary Last Exit: Space, political underdog documentary Kid Candidate, Herbalife exposé Betting on Zero and Banksy-directed film Through the Gift Shop.
Gunpowder & Sky is also part-owned by WarnerMedia via US comms company AT&T.