HBO, Sky co-commission London-set legal thriller War from George Kay, New Pictures

US cable channel HBO and UK pay TV group Sky have jointly commissioned a London-set legal thriller from Hijack and Lupin creator George Kay, with the transatlantic coproduction landing a two-season order.

The series, titled War, stars Dominic West (The Wire, The Crown) and Sienna Miller (Anatomy of a Scandal, American Sniper) and is produced by All3Media-owned New Pictures (Catherine the Great, The Long Shadow) and Kay’s prodco Observatory Pictures, in association with HBO and Sky.

The project follows two rival London law firms as they vie to win the divorce case of the century. West plays a tech titan and Miller his estranged film star wife.

In the US, it will premiere on HBO and HBO Max, as well as streaming on HBO Max in Australia. In the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, it will air on Sky and streamers Now/Wow. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, which sits under the Comcast umbrella alongside Sky, will handle international sales.

War is created, written and exec produced by Kay, with Ben Taylor (Sex Education, Catastrophe) directing. Other exec producers include Willow Grylls (Des, The Missing), Matt Sandford (The Long Shadow) for New Pictures, Taylor, Susan Breen, Andrea Dewsbury and Sky’s Megan Spanjian.

In addition to West and Miller, the cast features Phoebe Fox (The Great), James McArdle (Playing Nice), Nina Sosanya (Screw), Pip Torrens (Succession) and Archie Reneaux (Alien: Romulus).

Kay is the co-creator, writer and exec producer of Apple TV+ thriller Hijack, starring Idris Elba, and also created and wrote the Netflix crime drama Lupin, which is based on the novel Arsène Lupin by Maurice Leblanc.