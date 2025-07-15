HBO set to create magic as production begins on Harry Potter TV series

Production on the new Harry Potter TV series for HBO and HBO Max has begun, with filming underway at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, just outside London.

The HBO original is expected to premiere in 2027 on Warner Bros Discovery (WBD)-owned HBO and recently rebranded HBO Max in markets where it is available, including in upcoming launch markets Germany, Italy and the UK.

Produced by HBO in association with Brontë Film & TV and Warner Bros Television, it is based on the bestselling book franchise by J.K. Rowling.

The series stars young newcomer Dominic McLaughlin as the boy wizard, while Arabella Stanton and Alastair Scott will play Harry’s best friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

When Harry discovers his magical powers, he travels to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to begin his special education in sorcery.

Newly announced cast members include Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.

They join previously announced cast members such as John Lithgow, Nick Frost, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Bel Powley, Daniel Rigby, Bertie Carvel and Katherine Parkinson.

The as-yet-untitled series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner, with Mark Mylod set to serve as both director and exec producer.

Other executive producers include Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film & TV and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

It is the first scripted TV project based on the Harry Potter universe, with WBD previously ordering the Food Network unscripted culinary format Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking.