HBO returns to The Gilded Age for a fourth time

NEWS BRIEF: HBO has renewed Emmy-nominated drama series The Gilded Age, from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and Universal Television, for a fourth season ahead of the season three finale later this week.

Francesca Orsi, executive VP of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, said: “Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a ‘can’t miss it’ entertainment experience from week to week.”