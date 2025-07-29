Please wait...
Please wait...

HBO returns to The Gilded Age for a fourth time

The Gilded Age

NEWS BRIEF: HBO has renewed Emmy-nominated drama series The Gilded Age, from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and Universal Television, for a fourth season ahead of the season three finale later this week.

Francesca Orsi, executive VP of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, said: “Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a ‘can’t miss it’ entertainment experience from week to week.”

C21 reporter 29-07-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Netflix joins forces with MBC Group to offer bundled streaming service in MENA
WBD confirms leadership structure and rebranding for when business splits
ITV lines up S5 of daytime competition series Lingo
Paramount, Nine, Disney among international buyers taking crime drama Sight Unseen
UK commissioning slump prompts Scotland's STV Studios to issue profit warning

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE