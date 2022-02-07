Please wait...
Teen drama Euphoria set for third run on HBO

S2 of HBO’s Euphoria debuted earlier this onth

NEWS BRIEF: US premium cablenet HBO has renewed Euphoria, its teen drama adaptation of an Israeli miniseries, for a third season.

Created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson, starring Emmy winner Zendaya and produced in partnership with A24, the eight-episode second season of Euphoria debuted on January 9.

