HBO renews Somebody Somewhere for second season

Comedian and singer Bridget Everett stars in Somebody Somewhere

NEWS BRIEF: US premium cablenet HBO has renewed its original comedy series Somebody Somewhere, starring and executive produced by comedian and singer Bridget Everett, for a second season.

The seven-episode first season debuted January 16, executive produced by: Carolyn Strauss for Mighty Mint; Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn for Duplass Brothers Productions; Patricia Breen, and Tyler Romary.

The series is written by Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen and Patricia Breen, and directed by Jay Duplass and Robert Cohen.

