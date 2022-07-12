Please wait...
HBO renews overall deal with Winning Time showrunner Max Borenstein

US cablenet HBO has renewed its overall deal with Max Borenstein, showrunner and co-creator of basketball-focused drama Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, for an additional three years.

Max Borenstein

Under the renewed deal, writer, producer and showrunner Borenstein will continue to develop new shows for the Warner Bros Discovery-owned network.

The renewal comes three months after HBO commissioned a second season of Winning Time, which chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s LA Lakers basketball team.

The project is based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley & the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.

“Max Borenstein is an unparalleled talent who brings every fibre of his being to telling stories and shaping characters that inspire us and challenge the status quo,” said Francesca Orsi, executive VP HBO programming.

“Getting the chance to collaborate with him over the years and across Winning Time only affirmed our eagerness to expand a deeper partnership with him now and in the years to come.”

Jordan Pinto 12-07-2022 ©C21Media
