HBO renews Game Theory with Bomani Jones

Game Theory is fronted by Bomani Jones

NEWS BRIEF: US premium cablenet HBO has renewed its late-night satirical talk and sketch show Game Theory with Bomani Jones for a second season.

The series, executive produced by Adam McKay and Todd Schulman from Hyperobject Industries, concluded its first season last month and is available to stream on HBO Max.

