HBO orders third instalment of White Lotus

Comedy-drama series The White Lotus

NEWS BRIEF: HBO has ordered a third season of its comedy-drama anthology series The White Lotus, which is created, written and directed by Mike White.

The show, about the guests and staff at a fictional resort chain called White Lotus, returned for its second season on October 30, with the finale set to premiere on December 11. Season one won 10 Emmy awards including outstanding limited or anthology series. In addition to White, executive producers on the second season include David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

