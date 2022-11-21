HBO orders third instalment of White Lotus

- Home
- News
- Departments
- AHEAD OF THE CURVENavigating new trends in the global content business.
- DEVELOPMENT SLATEWhat the world’s producers, platforms and channels are developing.
- THOUGHT LEADERSHIPSmart thinking from the people running the content business.
- ANALYTICSDeep dive into the numbers and data.
- ANATOMY OF A DEALThe indispensable guide to deal structure and execution.
- CONTENT ECONOMICSValuing, planning and managing content business commerce.
- COUNTRYFILEAn essential market-by-market guide to the worldwide content business.
- NEWS ANALYSISThe stories behind the news.
- NEXT BIG THINGSThe people, programmes and businesses that are changing the game.
- PERSPECTIVEViewpoints from the frontline of content.
- CONTENT STRATEGIESThe evolving content strategies of channels and digital platforms.
- THREE-YEAR PLANThe mechanics of forward thinking business strategy.
- Sections
- FORMATS LABC21FormatsLab is the leading formats resource in the international business.
- FACTUALC21Factual is the non-fiction section on C21Media.net which pulls together all our coverage of the genre in one dedicated area.
- DRAMAC21Drama keeps you up to date with what’s happening in scripted entertainment worldwide.
- KIDSFrom licensing to apps and good old fashioned television this is a one-stop-shop for all your kids content news.
- Mediabase
- Magazines
- Audio
- TV
- Screenings
- Events
- C21Media EventsAn overview of all C21Media events
- Content London 2022Be part of the story!
- The C21 International Drama AwardsRecognising the best in global scripted creativity
- The C21 UK Animation Digital Pitch 2022 in association with UK Global Screen Fund and Animation UKConnecting kids animation creators with the international content community
- THE C21 GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT FORMAT PITCHDesigned to discover and develop a brand new hit format
- The C21 International Drama Series PitchOpen to new scripted drama and comedy drama series that are unseen in the international market
- C21 Digital PitchThe most significant pitch initiative in the global business, allowing creators to connect the best new ideas with the global content community
- Content LA 2022Defining the future
- ClubC21Back on the beach at MIPTV & MIPCOM!
- The International Format Awards 2022The leading awards for the global format business
- London Screenings Season 2022The latest news and coverage from London Screenings 2022
- Industry Events 2022Our directory of industry events
- Jobs
- Shop
- Home
- News
- Departments
- AHEAD OF THE CURVENavigating new trends in the global content business.
- DEVELOPMENT SLATEWhat the world’s producers, platforms and channels are developing.
- THOUGHT LEADERSHIPSmart thinking from the people running the content business.
- ANALYTICSDeep dive into the numbers and data.
- ANATOMY OF A DEALThe indispensable guide to deal structure and execution.
- CONTENT ECONOMICSValuing, planning and managing content business commerce.
- COUNTRYFILEAn essential market-by-market guide to the worldwide content business.
- NEWS ANALYSISThe stories behind the news.
- NEXT BIG THINGSThe people, programmes and businesses that are changing the game.
- PERSPECTIVEViewpoints from the frontline of content.
- CONTENT STRATEGIESThe evolving content strategies of channels and digital platforms.
- THREE-YEAR PLANThe mechanics of forward thinking business strategy.
- Sections
- FORMATS LABC21FormatsLab is the leading formats resource in the international business.
- FACTUALC21Factual is the non-fiction section on C21Media.net which pulls together all our coverage of the genre in one dedicated area.
- DRAMAC21Drama keeps you up to date with what’s happening in scripted entertainment worldwide.
- KIDSFrom licensing to apps and good old fashioned television this is a one-stop-shop for all your kids content news.
- Mediabase
- Magazines
- Audio
- TV
- Screenings
- Events
- C21Media EventsAn overview of all C21Media events
- Content London 2022Be part of the story!
- The C21 International Drama AwardsRecognising the best in global scripted creativity
- The C21 UK Animation Digital Pitch 2022 in association with UK Global Screen Fund and Animation UKConnecting kids animation creators with the international content community
- THE C21 GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT FORMAT PITCHDesigned to discover and develop a brand new hit format
- The C21 International Drama Series PitchOpen to new scripted drama and comedy drama series that are unseen in the international market
- C21 Digital PitchThe most significant pitch initiative in the global business, allowing creators to connect the best new ideas with the global content community
- Content LA 2022Defining the future
- ClubC21Back on the beach at MIPTV & MIPCOM!
- The International Format Awards 2022The leading awards for the global format business
- London Screenings Season 2022The latest news and coverage from London Screenings 2022
- Industry Events 2022Our directory of industry events
- Jobs
- Shop