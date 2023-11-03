HBO orders second season of Jarecki’s Robert Durst docuseries The Jinx

HBO has greenlit a second season of acclaimed docuseries The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, more than eight years after the project shone a light on suspicions of murder levelled against real estate heir Robert Durst.

The second, six-part instalment of the docuseries is currently in production and will air on the Warner Bros Discovery-owned pay TV network in 2024.

The first series, which debuted in March 2015, exposed new information related to the death of Durst’s friend Susan Berman, which had gone unsolved for decades.

In the course of making the docuseries, director Andrew Jarecki and his team uncovered what appeared to be a confession caught on microphone, leading to Durst’s arrest. Durst was ultimately convicted of first-degree murder in 2021 and died the following year at the age of 78.

HBO said the second season sees Jarecki continue his investigation for another eight years, in the process uncovering hidden materials, Durst’s prison calls and interviews with people who hadn’t previously come forward.

Season two is produced by Hit The Ground Running and executive produced by Zac Stuart-Pontier, Jarecki and Kyle Martin. Producers on the project include Charlotte Kaufman and Sam Neave, with coproducers Richard Hankin and Susan Lazarus. For HBO, exec producers are Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller and Sara Rodriguez.

Elsewhere, HBO also announced that the second season of its Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon will air in early summer 2024, while the second season of The Last of Us will go into production in 2024 (assuming the actors’ strike is resolved) ahead of a 2025 premiere. In addition, third seasons of The White Lotus and Euphoria have been delayed, with both expected now to launch in 2025.

Another Game of Thrones spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, is planned to go into production in the spring.