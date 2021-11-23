Please wait...
HBO orders music drama series The Idol co-created by artist The Weeknd

Drama series The Idol

US cablenet HBO has ordered The Idol, a music-focused drama series co-created by award-winning artist Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, his producing partner Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

The 6×60’ series is directed and executive produced by Amy Seimetz (The Girlfriend Experience, Atlanta).

Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Tesfaye will star in the series alongside Lily-Rose Depp.

Set to be filmed in and around Los Angeles, The Idol tells the story of a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.

In addition to Seimetz, executive producers on the project are Levinson, Tesfaye, Fahim and Joe Epstein. Other executive producers include Kevin Turen (Euphoria), Ashley Levinson (Euphoria), Nick Hall (The White Lotus), Sara E White (Station 19), Bron’s Aaron Gilbert and US studio A24.

“When the multi-talented Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson brought us The Idol, it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before,” said Francesca Orsi, executive VP, HBO programming in a statement.

“Shortly after, the brilliant duo of Joe Epstein and Amy Seimetz joined forces with the rest of the team, and this dream became a reality.”

Jordan Pinto 23-11-2021

