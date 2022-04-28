HBO Max welcomes Denmark, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands to FBoy Island

Warner Bros Discovery-owned streamer HBO Max has commissioned local versions of its FBoy Island format in Denmark, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Warner Bros International Television Production will produce local 10×60’ versions in each territory.

The FBoy Island concept was created by Elan Gale (The Bachelor). In the show, three women move to a tropical island where they are joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed “nice guys” looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys” there to compete for cold, hard cash.

Annelies Sitvast, who heads up all unscripted Max original productions commissioned and produced in EMEA, said: “FBoy Island comes to Europe with fantastic credentials, having been a huge success in the US on HBO Max. What it also comes with is a fresh take on the dating series format; it’s funny, self-aware and puts women front of centre of the decision-making process.

“These commissions represent our ambition to serve local audiences, broaden our slate and attract new audiences to HBO Max, while of course maintaining that unique approach to quality.”

Antony Root, who heads all Max original productions in EMEA, added: “A key pillar of our Max original production strategy in Europe is to grow the unscripted slate. Taking the successful Max US format FBoy Island and adapting the franchise for multiple markets in our region reflects that ambition.”

The executive producers for FBoy Island Danmark and Sweden will be Annelies Sitvast and Christian Wikander. Annelies Sitvast and Miguel Salvat will fill the roles in Spain, while Sitvast and Sabine Feij will team up to exec produce the Dutch version.

Earlier this week, STX Entertainment, the US prodco behind the original format, was sold to private equity backers for US$173m.