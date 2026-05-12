HBO Max to launch in Vietnam in June

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Discovery’s HBO Max will launch direct-to-consumer in Vietnam on June 16.

Subscribers will have access to new and returning HBO and Max original series, including the third season of House of the Dragon later in June, DC Studios’ Lanterns in August and season one of the upcoming Harry Potter series at Christmas. The streamer will replace HBO Go, which will cease distribution in Vietnam in June 15.