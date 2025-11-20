HBO Max takes US, Australian rights to Canadian hockey drama Heated Rivalry

HBO Max has picked up US and Australian rights to Heated Rivalry, a gay romantic drama from Canada’s Bell Media set in the world of ice hockey.

The series will launch on HBO Max in America and Australia on November 28, the same day it launches in Canada on Bell Media-owned streamer Crave.

Sphere Abacus, the UK-based distributor majority owned by Bell Media, also sold the show to Sky in New Zealand and Movistar Plus+ in Spain. In New Zealand, the show will premiere on November 30 while the Spanish release date has not yet been set.

Based on Rachel Reid’s bestselling book series Game Changers, Heated Rivalry is a six-part, one-hour series following the two biggest stars in Major League Hockey, who are bound by ambition, rivalry and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie play the lead roles, while the cast also includes François Arnaud, Robbie G.K., Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh, Sophie Nélisse and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova.

The series was created for television by Jacob Tierney (Letterkenny, Shoresy), who also writes, directs and serves as executive producer. It is produced by Accent Aigu Entertainment in association with Crave. Brendan Brady is producer and executive producer, while Lori Fischburg is producer and author Reid is consulting producer.

“These international sales are a testament to Accent Aigu Entertainment’s vision for Rachel Reid’s story and underscore the strength of our partnership with Sphere Abacus, and our shared commitment to bringing compelling, buzzyworthy content to viewers worldwide,” said Justin Stockman, Bell Media’s VP of content development and programming.