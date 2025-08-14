HBO Max takes true crime murder mystery from BBC Studios Nordic

HBO Max in the Nordics has commissioned a true crime series, Horses and Hangmen, from BBC Studios Nordic.

The 4×40’ documentary investigates a mysterious disappearance and later an alarming murder case. Filming began last winter, and during the spring the journalists and production team spent several weeks at the actual event locations to film, BBC Studios told C21.

The doc looks at a case from summer 2022, when 40-year-old Frank Dan Nørgaard Jørgensen went missing. A few days later, his car was found burned out in a parking lot in a forest area. The following investigation quickly takes a surprising and unsettling turn.

The research for the series has been ongoing for over two years with two crime journalists, Christina Ehrenskjöld and Camilla Marie Nielsen, closely following the case.

”As a crime journalist, I have rarely encountered anything as cunning. A premeditated murder involving multiple perpetrators is unusual and not typical of two seemingly respectable friends plotting together. One of the individuals is a woman whose interest in horses proved to be central to the case,” Marie Nielsen said.