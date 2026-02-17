HBO Max set to roll out in New Zealand in mid-2026

HBO Max will launch into the New Zealand market as a direct-to‑consumer streaming service from mid-2026.

The launch in NZ follows its 2025 launch in Australia and the ongoing global rollout including Germany and Italy this year, with the UK and Ireland scheduled for next month.

Warner Bros Discovery ANZ managing director Michael Brooks said the Australian launch features as “one of the fastest-growing SVoDs in Australian history.”

“The entire ANZ team is looking forward to doing it all again with New Zealand later this year. We are well underway with our New Zealand direct-to-consumer launch plans and are looking forward to sharing more details in the coming months,” he added

The HBO Max subscription offering includes HBO Originals’ A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, The White Lotus, Euphoria, Succession and True Detective in addition to Max Originals including The Pitt and And Just Like That. Factual and lifestyle content including Outback Opal Hunters, Deadliest Catch and 90-Day Fiancé will feature in addition to global franchises including the DC Universe, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones.