HBO Max renews Rap Sh!t for second season

Issa Rae (photo: Bam0822 via CC)

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Discovery-owned US streamer HBO Max has renewed its Issa Rae-fronted comedy Rap Sh!t for a second season.

The eight-episode first season debuted in July and is currently available to stream on HBO Max. It follows two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group. The show is exec produced by Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, as well as Montrel McKay for Hoorae, and Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment.

