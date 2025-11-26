HBO Max Lat Am orders more Chespirito content with drama, animated series

HBO Max has ordered scripted series Don Ramón and animated series Los Colorado, two productions about Mexican actor Chespirito, following the success of biographical series Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose.

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) revealed the new local and global content coming to the platform in 2026 during upfronts held simultaneously on Tuesday in Buenos Aires, Mexico City and São Paulo.

The announcements were led by Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of content for HBO and HBO Max, together with the platform’s regional leadership in Latin America.

Following the impact of the Chespirito biography, which became the most successful Latin American production in HBO Max’s history, the platform will strengthen its alliance with producer THR3 Media with two new projects based on the creative universe of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, known as Chespirito, who died in 2014 aged 85.

Don Ramón will be a scripted series centred on one of the most beloved characters from El Chavo del Ocho, while Los Colorado will be an animated series inspired by El Chapulín Colorado, also produced by THR3 Media, part of Grupo Telefilms.

WBD also revealed an original production for Adult Swim developed in Latin America with La huella del oro, created by Argentine talent Daniel Duche.

Described as “a bold and philosophical work,” the adult animated series offers a critique of “power, morality and the superficiality of the modern world.”

Local WBD teams also shared updates on previously announced Latin American projects, including the second and final season of Mexican series Like Water for Chocolate, premiering on February 15, and Brazilian series City of God: The Fight Rages On, scheduled for the second half of 2026.

In addition, HBO Max will premiere the telenovelas Colisión, a Mexican production from Telemundo Studios, and Dona Beija, a Brazilian period superproduction from Floresta.

From Argentina, the platform will add two scripted series produced by TNT and Flow: Cautiva, based on a real case linked to religious oppression, and a new season of the comedy Viudas negras: p*tas y chorras. These will be accompanied by two new instalments of Margarita, the hit kids-and-teen franchise created by Cris Morena.