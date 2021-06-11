HBO Max holidays on Fboy Island

WarnerMedia-owned US streaming service HBO Max has commissioned a reality dating series hosted by comedian and actor Nikki Glaser.

Produced by STXalternative, Fboy Island sees three women move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 12 men looking for love and a further 12 so-called Fboys who are there purely to compete for cash. The women will navigate the dating pool with the hope of finding a lasting connection, with the men’s true intentions revealed in the finale.

The 10-parter was created by Elan Gale (The Bachelor), with Sam Dean (12 Dates of Christmas, Love is Blind) as showrunner. Gale and Dean also serve as executive producers, alongside Jason Goldberg for STXalternative, Ben Bitonti and Glaser.

Jennifer O’Connell, executive VP, non-fiction and live action family, HBO Max, said: “This is an incredibly entertaining dating show full of twists and turns that will leave the audience constantly guessing.”

In other news, HBO Max and BBC3 in the UK have renewed romantic comedy Starstruck for a second season, created by and starring New Zealand comedian Rose Matafeo.

Starstruck follows Jessie (Matafeo), a millennial living in East London juggling two dead-end jobs and navigating the complications of becoming romantically involved with famous film star Tom (Nikesh Patel).

Produced by UK and US prodco Avalon, the first season was first commissioned by youth-skewing UK pubcaster BBC3 and HBO Max and was also ordered by ABC in Australia and TVNZ.

Season two of Starstruck will see Matafeo and Patel reprise their roles, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting) and Russell Tovey (Years and Years).

Executive producers are Matafeo, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett and Toby Welch, with Claire McCarthy serving as executive producer.

Matafeo won Best Comedy Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards 2018 and was nominated for a Barry Award at the Melbourne Comedy Festival.