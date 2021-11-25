Please wait...
HBO Max goes for Globo package in Lat Am

Globo telenovela Sweet Diva

NEWS BRIEF: WarnerMedia-owned streamer HBO Max has picked up several shows from Brazilian TV network and producer Globo for its services in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Rolling out over the rest of this year in every country in the region except Brazil, the deal includes telenovelas Sweet Diva and Brazil Avenue, and other series such as Hidden Truths and medical drama Under Pressure.

C21 Reporters
25-11-2021
