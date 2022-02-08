Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

HBO Max, Endeavor Content, Wowow join forces for police drama Tokyo Vice

Crime drama series Tokyo Vice

HBO Max, Endeavor Content and Japanese pay TV broadcaster Wowow are gearing up to launch their coproduction Tokyo Vice with a pilot episode directed by Michael Mann.

The series will debut with three episodes on April 7, followed by two episodes debuting in the following two weeks, leading up to the finale on April 28 on HBO Max.

Created and written by J T Rogers, the crime drama series is loosely inspired by US journalist Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat.

Filmed on location in Tokyo, it follows the daily descent by Adelstein (played by Ansel Elgort) into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in the late 90s, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem.

Mann is an executive producer along with Alan Poul, Adelstein, Elgort, Emily Gerson Saines, Brad Kane, Destin Daniel Cretton, Ken Watanabe, Kayo Washio and John Lesher.

Wowow came on board the show as a coproducer towards the end of 2020.

The show began filming in Tokyo at the beginning 2020 but went on a production hiatus because of the pandemic, resuming production in November 2020.

Nico Franks
Nico Franks 08-02-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Sales and acquisitions chief Shirley Bowers exits Red Arrow Studios International
Banijay appoints Claire O'Donohoe to take UK formats to US market
AMC brings in Anna Fishko as new Orphan Black series moves ahead
Disney Branded TV hires Fox alum Charlie Andrews for live-action, alternative role
Banijay UK eyes expansion through scripted, natural history prodco acquisitions